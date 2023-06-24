BALTIMORE – After forcing extra innings thanks to Mike Ford’s stunning solo homer off Orioles closer Felix Bautista, the Mariners couldn’t turn it into a victory.

Ryan McKenna smashed a two-run homer off reliever Justin Topa in the bottom of the 10th to give Baltimore a 6-4 walk-off victory on Saturday.

After being held scoreless in the top of the 10th by reliever Michael Baumann — something that simply can’t happen in extra-inning road games — the Mariners turned to Topa having already used multiple relievers in the game.

Down 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth, Ford crushed a first-pitch fastball off Bautista to tie the game. It was Ford’s second homer of the game and only the third allowed by Bautista this season.