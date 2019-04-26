With multiple trades made this past offseason plus the previous few drafts, the Mariners have assembled a large group talented young outfield prospects throughout their organization. To supplement their growth and development, they made a notable hire to help the process.

On Friday, the organization announced that former Mariner outfielder Mike Cameron has been added to the player development staff. Cameron’s official title is “special assignment coach.” His responsibilities will include working with Mariners prospects at all levels of the organization, with a focus on outfield defense and baserunning. Besides working with minor league players, Cameron will spend some time working with the big league team.

Cameron started work immediately. He was in uniform with Class AA Arkansas on Friday night. The Travelers have three solid outfield prospects, who are all ranked in Baseball America’s Top 30 prospects for the organization — Kyle Lewis (No. 8), Jake Fraley (No. 15) and Dom Thompson-Williams (No. 18).

Manager Scott Servais met with Cameron to discuss the role when the team was in Chicago a few weeks ago.

Cameron played for 17 big league seasons with nine different team: White Sox (1995-1998), Reds (1999), Mariners (2000-2003), Mets (2004-2005), Padres (2006-2007), Brewers (2008-2009), Red Sox (2010-2011) and Gators (2011). He was a three-time Gold Glove Award winner — winning two with the Mariners (2001, 2003) and another with the Padres (2006). He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2001 when the Mariners won 116 games.

In 1955 career big league games, he hit .249 (1700 for 6839) average with 383 doubles, 59 triples, 278 home runs, 968 RBI and 297 stolen bases. In four seasons in Seattle, Cameron hit .256 (554 for 2162) with 115 doubles, 19 triples, 87 home runs, 344 RBI and 106 stolen bases in 610 games.