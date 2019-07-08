VANCOUVER, B.C. — Miguel Perez hit a three-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to spark the Everett AquaSox to a 7-3 victory over Vancouver in Northwest League baseball Monday night.

Trent Tingelstad had two of Everett’s five hits, one a double. Philip Clarke had three of the seven hits for the Canadians (6-19).

Starter Nate Fisher had a strong night for the AquaSox (13-12). He allowed just one run, unearned, on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.