VANCOUVER, B.C. — Miguel Perez hit a three-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to spark the Everett AquaSox to a 7-3 victory over Vancouver in Northwest League baseball Monday night.
Trent Tingelstad had two of Everett’s five hits, one a double. Philip Clarke had three of the seven hits for the Canadians (6-19).
Starter Nate Fisher had a strong night for the AquaSox (13-12). He allowed just one run, unearned, on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.