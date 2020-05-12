With Major League Baseball shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the status of resuming the 2020 season still largely unknown, the job status of several employees within the 30 teams has ranged from unknown to tenuous.

Like so many businesses, the possibility of layoffs and furloughs linger for employees typically under contract for an entire season.

With that in mind, the Mariners will reduce the salaries of employees under MLB’s Uniform Employee Contract (UEC), including general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais, to avoid potential layoffs or job reductions amid the uncertainty.

A Mariners source confirmed a report from The Athletic that said there would be salary reductions.

Beginning Monday, every employee under a UEC was contacted by their department director or a person in a leadership role in baseball operations and was informed that there would be no layoffs or furloughs for any UEC employee through the end of the of the baseball year, which is Oct. 31.

They were also notified that their benefits would continue through that time. These employees included the major-league coaching staff, coaches and coordinators in the minor-league system, scouts, members of the baseball analytics staff and performance coaches.

Advertising

To do that, people under a UEC with a salary of more than $60,000 must accepting a minimum-salary reduction of 20 percent. Others who have larger salaries, such as Dipoto, will take a higher percentage reduction.

This announcement was in response to MLB’s decision April 20 to suspend operation of all UEC contracts for non-playing baseball personnel, effective May 1.

At the time of that announcement, the Mariners informed those employees that they would receive full pay and benefits through May 31. The organization also promised those employees they would provide transparency and information about the financial plans moving forward well before the May 31 deadline so that those employees could prepare and adjust.

Some of the staff will receive a five-month pay reduction, and more than half of the affected employees under a UEC did not have pay reduced because they were at or below $60,000.