At last, the Mariners’ 2020 season opens on Friday against the Astros in Houston. Here’s what you need to know about each player on the M’s roster.

***

Starters

4 | Shed Long Jr., 2B

Age: 24. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: For the team’s new starter at second base to be ready for a longer stint as the leadoff hitter. Long did just fine in 17 games last season as the leadoff hitter, with a .342 on-base percentage and a .862 OPS, but that was a small sample size. He has been known more for his offense, but the Mariners will also need him to be solid defensively.

Did you know? He started his pro career as catcher after being drafted by Cincinnati in the third round in 2013.

12 | Evan White, 1B

Age: 24. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: A smooth transition from Class AA to the major leagues for the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017. That is asking for a lot, and you wonder how long the M’s would let him struggle before sending him down. He moved through the organization quickly, has great upside and his progress will be interesting to watch.

Did you know? Wore No. 19 at Kentucky because his father wore that number in high school and Reds first baseman Joey Votto wears it.

15 | Kyle Seager, 3B

Age: 32. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: A productive, healthy season from the longest tenured Mariner, who seems to be embracing a leadership role. Seager missed the first couple of months last season after having hand surgery, but hit 23 homers in 393 at-bats, one more than he had in 583 at-bats in 2018. M’s could use a continuation of last year’s power and a batting average above .250.

Did you know? Was on the DL for the first time last year after playing in at least 155 games in the previous seven seasons.

20 | Daniel Vogelbach, DH

Age: 27. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: A complete turnaround from his second-half performance last season, when he hit .162. He made the AL All-Star team after hitting 21 of his 30 homers in the first half with a .238 batting average. He struggled all season against lefties, hitting .161 in 124 at-bats against them.

Did you know? He weighed 285 pounds when the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the second round. The 5-foot-11 Vogelbach is listed now at 250 pounds.

3 | J.P. Crawford, SS

Age: 25. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: The player he was for the first two months after the Mariners called him up in early May of last season. He was hitting .310 at the end of June, then hit .167, .198 and .160 in the final three months of the season. If he continues to progress as a fielder, the Mariners don’t need him to hit .300, but he can’t be the offensive liability that he was from July on last year. This is a big season for him.

Did you know? He is a cousin of former major-league outfielder Carl Crawford.

23 | Austin Nola, C/IF

Age: 30. Bats: Right.

What the M’s need: For him to take advantage of being the starting catcher while Tom Murphy is out with a fractured foot. He had a nice season offensively as a rookie last season, and showed some power with his 10 home runs coming in just 238 at-bats. He played every position except shortstop and center field last year, but the Mariners likely won’t be moving him around this season.

Did you know? Brother Aaron is a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

1 | Kyle Lewis, RF

Age: 25. Bats: Right.

What the M’s need: For the team’s first-round pick in 2016 (11th selection overall) to prove he is ready for a full-time role in the big leagues, starting a long and productive career with the team. His development will be one of the top things to watch this season for Mariner fans.

Did you know? He hit home runs in his first three big-league games after getting called up in September. Lewis had six homers in his first 13 games before cooling off at the end of the month.

10 | Tim Lopes, LF

Age: 26. Bats: Right.

What the M’s need: To seize on the opportunity he is getting with Mitch Haniger out for most, if not all, of the season. He was used in a utility role last season after getting called up, getting playing time at second base, left field and right field. Lopes doesn’t have power, but he is a base-stealing threat.

Did you know? He became the eighth Mariner to homer on his first career big-league hit, doing it against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 6 last season.

0 | Mallex Smith, CF

Age: 26. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: Solid defense and a much better offensive season than last year, when it got so bad that he was demoted to Class AAA Tacoma in May. He was better when he returned, but not great, hitting .214 after the All-Star break. He can really help the Mariners with his speed and he might improve on last year’s 46 stolen bases if he improves on his .300 on-base percentage.

Did you know? Was a safety in high school football and once had 19 tackles in a game.

***

Bench

9 | Dee Gordon, IF/OF

Age: 32. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: For him to adjust and accept his role as a reserve, and give the Mariners a spark with his speed when he does get a chance to play.

Did you know? He did not play baseball until his senior year of high school.

26| Jose Marmolejos, 1B/OF

Age: 27. Bats: Left.

What the M’s need: To continue hitting like he did during “Summer Camp,” when he earned himself a spot on the roster.

Did you know? He spent nine seasons in the minor leagues in the Nationals’ organization.

25 | Dylan Moore, IF/OF

Age: 27. Bats: Right.

What the M’s need: For his batting average to improve significantly while he continues to be very versatile.

Did you know? Moore played every position in the infield and outfield last season and also pitched for an inning.

57| Joe Hudson, C

Age: 29. Bats: Right.

What the M’s need: For him to be fill in adequately as the backup catcher until starter Tom Murphy returns from the injured list.

Did you know? He played college baseball at Notre Dame.

***

Starters

7 | Marco Gonzales

Age: 28. Throws: Left.

What the M’s need: Continued progression now that he is clearly the team’s No. 1 starter. He was better in the second half last season, showing he had no trouble pitching more than 200 innings, by far the most of his career. He has stayed healthy since missing all of 2016 after elbow surgery. The M’s need him to be durable again.

Did you know? He’s the first Mariner lefty with at least 16 wins, 200 innings and 19 quality starts in a season since Jamie Moyer in 2003.

99| Taijuan Walker

Age: 27. Throws: Right.

What the M’s need: A return to the form of 2017, when he was 9-9 with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. He has pitched a total of 14 innings the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Did you know? Walker was drafted in the first round by the Mariners in 2010 and was one of the team’s top pitchers before being traded to Arizona with Ketel Marte for Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger, and Zac Curtis.

18 | Yusei Kikuchi

Age: 29. Throws: Left.

What the M’s need: For the former Japanese League star to make a huge jump in his second season with the team after a year that had more downs than ups. There wasn’t a lot of middle ground for him last season, as he was usually very bad or very good. The Mariners need more good starts and for him to limit the damage on the bad days.

Did you know? He became the first Japanese-born player to make his major-league debut in Japan.

49 | Kendall Graveman

Age: 29. Throws: Right.

What the M’s need: Something comparable to his three seasons with Oakland from 2015-17, when he was a solid, if unspectacular, starter. Following a horrible start to the 2018 season, Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery that July. Can he come all the way back? The Mariners are gambling that he can.

Did you know? He was the opening-day starter for the Oakland Athletics in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

33 | Justus Sheffield

Age: 23. Throws: Left.

What the M’s need: Big signs of progress after struggling in limited action as a rookie last season. He was the key player the Mariners received when they dealt starter James Paxton to the New York Yankees after the 2018 season. The M’s need Sheffield to be a solid member of the rotation for years.

Did you know? Older brother Jordan is a right-handed pitcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization and spent the majority of last season with the Class AA Tulsa Drillers.

35 | Justin Dunn

Age: 24. Throws: Right.

What the M’s need: For the youngster to show the potential that made him a first-round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2016 and one of the key players coming to the Mariners in the November 2018 deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets.

Did you know? Dunn was drafted in the 37th round in 2013 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rather than signing, he went to Boston College, where he was a starter and a closer during three seasons.

***

Bullpen

61 | Matt Magill

Age: 30. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For him to pitch like he did after the M’s traded for him from Minnesota last season on July 21. He had an ERA of 3.63 and a WHIP of 1.16 for the Mariners after struggling in the first half of the season with the Twins. He should get some early save opportunities, but it appears the team will use multiple players to close out games.

Did you know? His fives saves with the Mariners last season tied him for second most on the team.

16 | Carl Edwards Jr.

Age: 28. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For the former Cub to pitch like he did in 2017 and 2018, when he was a valuable player in the bullpen for Chicago and not like last season, when he was demoted to the minors and traded to the Padres before signing in the offseason with Seattle.

Did you know? His nickname is the “String Bean Slinger” because of his lean frame (6 feet 3, 170 pounds).

53 | Dan Altavilla

Age: 27. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For his production to match his talent. It seems we say that every year. The hard-thrower has the talent to be successful, but has yet to put it all together, and he continues to bounce from Seattle to the minors.

Did you know? Drafted in the fifth round out of Mercyhurst in 2014, the highest pick that year for a non-Division I college player.

65 | Brandon Brennan

Age: 28. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For him to be a bit better than last year, when he was fairly reliable as a rookie. His best month was September, which might be a good sign.

Did you know? Redshirted at Oregon before transferring to Orange Coast College.

30 | Nestor Cortes Jr.

Age: 25. Throws: Left.

What M’s need: For him to prove he is a dependable multi-inning reliever and improve on last year’s ERA and WHIP while playing for the Yankees.

Did you know? The M’s acquired Cortes Jr. in November in exchange for international bonus pool money.

36 | Bryan Shaw

Age: 32. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For him to turn things around after he struggled the past two seasons, posting a combined 7-8 record with a 5.61 ERA in 131 appearances with Colorado. The Mariners also need some veteran leadership and stability in the bullpen. He did have success in Cleveland, posting a 3.11 ERA in 378 appearances over five seasons.

Did you know? The Mariners tried to sign Shaw before the 2018 season, but were outbid by the Rockies, who gave him a three-year, $27 million contract.

84 |Anthony Misciewicz

Age: 25. Throws: Left.

What M’s need: For him to pitch well enough that he sticks on the roster for the whole season.

Did you know? The Mariners traded him to Tampa Bay during the 2017 season, then reacquired him after that season.

47 | Taylor Williams

Age: 29. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For the success he had in the minor leagues in the Milwaukee organization to carry over into the big leagues.

Did you know? He played for Camas High School and led the baseball team to the Washington Class 4A state title game in 2010.

37 | Zac Grotz

Age: 27. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For him to pitch like he did when called up in July after nearly five seasons in the minors, including three years in the independent leagues.

Did you know? One of three Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University players to reach the big leagues.

55 | Yohan Ramirez

Age: 24. Throws: Right.

What M’s need: For him to cut down on the walks he issues. He walked 74 last season in 106 innings in Class A and AA.

Did you know? He pitched in the Houston Astros’ organization until the Mariners took him in the Rule 5 draft in December.

52 | Nick Margevicius

Age: 24. Throws: Left.

What M’s need: For him to improve dramatically from his rookie season last year with the San Diego Padres, when he was used mostly as a starter.

Did you know? The M’s claimed him off waivers in January after the Padres designated him for assignment.