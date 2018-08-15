Veteran goes 4 for 4 in Isotopes’ 7-2 victory.
Matt Holliday was 4 for 4 to lead the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 7-2 victory Wednesday over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers in a Pacific Coast League game.
Holliday, 38, has reached base in 10 of his 11 games with the Isotopes. With his four-hit performance, Holliday raised his batting average to .326 (14 for 43).
John Andreoli led the way for Tacoma, going 3 for 4 with one run scored and an RBI triple. He extended his on-base streak to 14 games. Cameron Perkins had two hits.
Dan Altavilla got the start for Tacoma in a rehab appearance and allowed two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.
Everett 4, at Spokane 3
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Could Seattle trade Thomas for Mack? Could Shaquem Griffin earn a larger role?
- Seahawks' top pick Rashaad Penny has broken finger surgically repaired, may only be out two weeks
- What's in a name? For Seattle's future NHL team, more than meets the Sock-eye
- Here's why Jimmy Lake is gushing over the newest additions to UW's vaunted defensive secondary
- Introducing the Seattle Times' 2018 preseason state high school football rankings
Ryne Ogren homered in the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie for the AquaSox.
Everett’s Cal Raleigh was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.