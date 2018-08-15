Veteran goes 4 for 4 in Isotopes’ 7-2 victory.

Matt Holliday was 4 for 4 to lead the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 7-2 victory Wednesday over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers in a Pacific Coast League game.

Holliday, 38, has reached base in 10 of his 11 games with the Isotopes. With his four-hit performance, Holliday raised his batting average to .326 (14 for 43).

John Andreoli led the way for Tacoma, going 3 for 4 with one run scored and an RBI triple. He extended his on-base streak to 14 games. Cameron Perkins had two hits.

Dan Altavilla got the start for Tacoma in a rehab appearance and allowed two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Everett 4, at Spokane 3

Ryne Ogren homered in the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie for the AquaSox.

Everett’s Cal Raleigh was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs.