CHICAGO — The true initiation into the Mariners’ fraternity of starting pitchers, isn’t making your Major League Baseball debut or even notching your first win. No, it’s delivering a solid outing that gives your team a chance for victory and sets you up for a win only to see neither materialize due to a complete lack of run support.

Welcome to the club, Matt Brash. Perhaps, Felix Hernandez can someday present you with your official member’s jacket.

On a cold and blustery Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, fitting of Chicago’s south side in April, Brash, a skinny, hard-throwing kid from Kingston, Ontario, made his big league debut, starting against a White Sox team picked to win a second straight American League Central title with a lineup of mashers at the top of the order.

With a 16-year-old’s appearance and facial hair, and a veteran’s intensity, Brash produced a first outing that was everything the Mariners could have wanted — 5 1/3 inning pitched, two runs allowed on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Brash was dominant at times, overwhelming White Sox hitters with a fastball that reached 98-99 mph multiple times and breaking pitches that moved like Wiffle ball in the 15-17 mph winds.

And, yet, it wasn’t enough.

The anemic offensive start to the 2022 season continued for the Mariners hitters as they squandered Brash’s start by producing yet another subpar showing at the plate in a disappointing 3-2 loss.

The Mariners have now lost three games in a row and have been held to two runs in the last two games.

Eugenio Suarez provided the first run for Seattle, hitting a solo homer to left field off Chicago starter Vince Velasquez in the second inning.

After retiring the first seven batters he faced, Brash issued his only walk of the game to Josh Harrison in the third inning. Reese McGuire, a former Kentwood standout, singled to right field for Chicago’s first hit off Brash.

Even with runners on first and third with one out, Brash should’ve been out of the inning when Tim Anderson hit a hard ground ball to J.P. Crawford. But the Mariners’ stalwart shortstop bobbled what seemed like a certain inning-ending double play ball.

The White Sox grabbed the lead in the sixth inning with Brash nearing his mid-80s pitch limit. On a 2-2 count to the dangerous Luis Robert, Brash left a curveball over the plate. The mistake pitch was hammered through the wind into the center field seats for a solo homer.

