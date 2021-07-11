The Mariners made a flurry of moves Sunday morning, most notably calling up catching prospect Cal Raleigh from Class AAA Tacoma and placing starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the injured list.

The Mariners also called up infielder Donovan Walton — to help fill in while third baseman Kyle Seager recovers from a bruised shin — and optioned outfielder Taylor Trammell to Tacoma.

The Kikuchi move would understandably give Mariners fans angst, but according to an MLB source he was placed on the injured list and likely will not miss any playing time.

Kikuchi, according to the source, had a COVID-19 symptom after his start against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The left-hander, who is vaccinated, has had one negative test according to the source. He was scheduled to have another one Sunday.

If he passes that test, he would be cleared to pitch in the Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Mariners manger Scott Servais, speaking to the media before Sunday’s game against the Angels, said he was limited in what he could say about Kikuchi’s situation but indicated he was not concerned.

“I still think he’s planning on heading to the All-Star Game,” Servais said of Kikuchi, the lone Mariner selected.

Raleigh, a 24-year-old switch-hitter, is ranked as the organization’s No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the No. 8 prospect by Baseball America.

In 44 games with Tacoma this season, Raleigh was batting .324 (57 for 176) with nine home runs and 36 RBI. He was immediately inserted into the starting lineup Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

“He’s mature behind the plate,” Servais said of Raleigh, whose family was on hand to watch his big-league debut. “I’ve always been impressed with his ability to recall, his ability to build relationships and trust with the pitchers. … He’s very levelheaded, and very calm. You won’t see a lot of fist pumps.”

Servais said when Raleigh gets into good counts, “he has power, from both sides of the plate. It should add a nice dimension to the lineup, the fact he can switch-hit.”

Servais said Raleigh “will play at lot in the second half” but did not get into specifics, while mentioning that catcher Tom Murphy will also play a lot and the team’s other catcher, Luis Torrens, is swinging the bat well.

For Walton, it is his fourth stint with the Mariners this season. He is hitting .206 with the Mariners in 63 at-bats and has two home runs.

Seager was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, necessitatng bringing up Walton for some infield depth.

Trammell, in two stints with the Mariners this season, is hiting .160 in 156 at-bats with eight home runs.

Note

Servais didn’t want to give a letter grade to his team for the first half (“I’m not a teacher,” he said), but said it would be a “good grade.”

“We’re playing good baseball, we’re continuing to get better, and that’s what excites me,” Servais said. “We’ve got more room for growth for this club, but we’ve got to stay healthy.”

This story will be updated.