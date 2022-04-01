ROCKIES 2, MARINERS 1 at Salt River Fields

Notable

Each vying for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, talented pitching prospects Matt Brash and George Kirby provided solid showings in their final outings of the spring. Searching for his command early and falling behind in counts, Brash still managed to pitch 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts. His lone run allowed came in the third inning.

“I didn’t have the best control throughout the game with some pitches,” Brash said. “I was falling behind a lot and I wasn’t throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, but I thought I battled really well to get back in counts.”

Facing All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon for the second time, Brash threw a 1-0 fastball registering 97 mph. The pitch was actually up and out of the strike zone, but Blackmon was ready for it and got on top of it, pulling a solo blast over the wall in right field.

“I was falling behind a lot and I’d been using my fastball up in the zone to get back into counts, so I think he was looking for it,” Brash said. “He put a good swing on it. He’s a professional, he’s an All-Star. It is what it is.”

Kirby looked poised and relaxed in his three innings of scoreless work. The Mariners’ top pitching prospect allowed just one hit while striking out three batters and walking none.

The Mariners must now decide between Brash and Kirby in the next few days.

The Rockies won the game in the bottom of the ninth on Michael Toglia’s walkoff double to deep left-center.

Player of the game

Billy Hamilton made the play of the game and possibly all of spring training in the seventh inning with Kirby on the mound. With a runner on first and one out, Elias Diaz jumped on a first-pitch curveball, sending a high fly ball to deep left-center. Diaz seemed to think he had a home run, but Hamilton crushed his hopes, making an absurd catch. The speedy and slender outfielder jumped toward the wall, digging his cleat into it climbing up with another step and reaching for the ball.

“It’s just one of those plays where you can’t practice it,” Hamilton said. “It’s just all instinct. I knew my job is to try to keep everything I can in the park. I don’t know if it was a home run or not, but I was trying to save a run. That’s what I try to do as an outfielder.”

Quotable

“I thought our guys threw the ball outstanding. Brash was maybe not ahead in the count like we’d like. But his stuff was good. He was able to make a few adjustments in-game and I thought he got better as it went on. I thought George threw the ball outstanding. I thought it was the most comfortable we’ve seen George at any point in this camp. Those guys continue to progress and move forward. A lot of good signs there. We have a lot to look forward to with these guys. We’ve got to make a tough decision here in the next few days and see where it takes us.” – Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners return to Peoria Stadium to host the Milwaukee Brewers in another night game. Left-hander Robbie Ray will start for the Mariners while right-hander Corbin Burnes gets the nod for the Brewers. Right-handed reliever Sergio Romo is expected to pitch for the first time after being signed to a free-agent contract. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports Northwest and broadcast live on Seattle Sports 710-AM.

