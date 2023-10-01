The missing energy, no matter how much the Mariners gameday crew tried to generate with crowd-engaging music and interactive videos in between innings, was as noticeable as the empty seats in the stadium, despite the announced crowd of 43,997.

Those absences felt excused as the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention less than 24 hours before.

So on a bright, cool Sunday afternoon, the sort of weather perfect playoff baseball, the Mariners wrapped up the 2023 regular season, playing a game without meaning or postseason impact. The last time that happened was in the final days of the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

Since opening day of the 2021 season, every regular-season game played by the Mariners had an impact on their potential postseason hopes, unrealistic as they might have been, distant as they felt at times, hopeless as they seemed at others.

In an impossibly fast game of 2 hours and 1 minute, featuring plenty of first-pitch swings and quick outs from both sides, the Mariners ended their season with a 1-0 victory over the Rangers.

With the Mariners’ win, and Houston rolling to an easy win in Arizona, it meant that the Astros and Rangers finished with identical records. Since Houston won the season series over Texas, it meant that the Astros were once again the American League West champions and would have a bye in the first round.

The Rangers, who had led the division for the first four months of the season, finished with the second wild card and will be traveling to Tampa, Fla., to face the Rays on Tuesday in the three-game wild card series. With the third wild-card spot, the Blue Jays will travel to Minneapolis to face the Twins.

And the Mariners?

Well, they will watch the playoffs at home and wonder why they aren’t participating.

The Mariners got an outstanding start from George Kirby, who tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with no walks (of course) and seven strikeouts.

Dominic Canzone’s ground out to first base allowed Eugenio Suarez to slide in just before the throw home from Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe for the only run of the game.