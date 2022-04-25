The Mariners haven’t reached the playoffs in 21 years, but after missing the postseason by one game last season, Seattle is expected to contend in 2022. So what’s it going to take for the M’s to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001?

We’ll track the team’s progress all season and you can see how this year’s win total stacks up against other notable seasons. Check back throughout the year to see the M’s 2022 trajectory.