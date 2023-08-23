CHICAGO — With uniforms heavy and soaked from the sweat pouring out of their bodies, a product of the sunny and sweltering sauna they were playing in on Wednesday afternoon, it would’ve been easy for thoughts of postgame air conditioning and an upcoming night at home to stifle the motivation to grind out one more inning of at-bats.

Realistically, the road trip was already a success. And baseball doesn’t let you win every game.

Not this team. Not these players.

Down two runs going into the bottom of the ninth and having done little offensively in the afternoon heat that reached 99 degrees with a heat index that made it feel like 110, the Mariners wouldn’t surrender to the conditions or the broken team that was beating them.

Instead, Seattle scored three runs in the top of the ninth to grab their first lead of the game.

But reliever Andres Munoz couldn’t close out the win, giving up a run in the bottom of the ninth.

In extra innings, the Mariners failed to score in the top of the 10th and lost the game with an uncharacteristic mistake by J.P. Crawford.

The Mariners appeared to have picked off automatic runner Tim Anderson at second when Cal Raleigh fired down to Crawford after a pitch from Justin Topa.

With no other choice, Anderson sprinted for third base. But Crawford’s throw hit Anderson in the helmet and bounced over by the White Sox dugout, allowing him to race home with the winning run.

The 5-4 loss snapped the Mariners’ eight-game winning streak in disappointing and frustrating fashion.

The Mariners will have Thursday off and return to action on Friday at T-Mobile Park to host the Kansas City Royals.

