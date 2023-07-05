SAN FRANCISCO — It all felt so familiar because, well, it has been a common theme this season: Pitching good enough to win, offensive production just poor enough to make fans want to break something in anger.

The Mariners’ run of consecutive victories ended at four after they went from shutting out the Giants to being shut out a day later in a 2-0 defeat Wednesday evening at Oracle Park.

San Francisco starter Alex Cobb set the tone over the first six innings while relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers and closer Camilo Doval continued to keep the Mariners without a run. It was the fifth time this season the Mariners were shut out.

“I thought Cobb did a nice job tonight,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We had a few chances and you really need to cash in on those and we weren’t able to do it. We won the series, which was the goal coming in here. We certainly would’ve liked to get a sweep, but we understand they got a good club, too.”

The Mariners fell back to a game under .500 at 42-43. The Mariners flew out late Wednesday and were expected to arrive in Houston around 5 a.m. Thursday where they’ll open a four-game series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park to close out the first “half” of the season.

“I do think it’s really important that you go in to the break on a positive note,” Servais said. “We talked about that before we left home for this road trip. We have played much better. Our at-bats are competitive and we’re pitching the ball pretty well. Houston has always been kind to us. But you got to go in there and you’ve got to get after it. They’re not 100% healthy. but we’ve got to go in and play well.”

Working ahead by racking up first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 23 batters he faced and reaching a three-ball count just five times, Cobb pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

“He has kind of reinvented himself in the last couple of years,” Servais said. “The velocity has come up. He’s got really good command of that two-seamer inside to the lefties. He’s got all the pitches and he’s really smart. He’s been around and he knows when to bear down and he did tonight.”

In years past, Cobb was susceptible to falling behind in counts and walks. But not this season. He improved to 6-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.91. He’s been dominant at home, allowing just two runs over his past 33 innings and five starts at Oracle.

“He’s really matured,” Servais said. “He’s improved. He’s always had pretty good stuff and his stuff now is probably as good as it’s ever been. But he’s a veteran. He knows how to pitch. You’re not gonna get freebies. We knew that coming into the game.”

In the third inning, J.P. Crawford doubled with one out and was stranded for Seattle. In the fifth, Cal Raleigh, who had two hits, doubled to start the inning but Cobb struck out Jose Caballero, got Kolten Wong to pop up and was helped by Casey Schmitt’s slick play on Crawford’s hard-hit ground ball to the right side.

Julio Rodriguez led off the sixth with a double and later advanced to third on a balk. But Teoscar Hernandez struck out swinging, Mike Ford grounded out back to the pitcher and Eugenio Suarez grounded out to third.

“The fifth and sixth were our chances when we got the leadoff doubles,” Servais said.

The Mariners had nine plate appearances with a runner in scoring in position against Cobb and failed to get a hit, stranding five runners.

The Mariners got a respectable outing from spot starter Tommy Milone. The veteran left-hander had his minor-league contract selected from Class AAA Tacoma before the game to make the start in place of Bryce Miller, who was placed on the injured list a few days ago with a blister on his middle finger.

Making his 148th MLB start and second for Seattle this season, Milone pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with an uncharacteristic four walks and no strikeouts.

“Tommy did a really good job,” Servais said. “A spot start is not easy and I certainly trust Tommy. You know you’re gonna get a really good effort from him and he gave us a good effort and he gave us a chance to win the game.”

Getting called up to make a spot start with the likelihood of being sent down again has become a familiar pattern for Milone. The Mariners are expected to designate him for assignment and bring up an extra reliever for the four games in Houston.

“I kind of just take it one game at a time,” Milone said. “You never know how long you’re gonna be here. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I wanted to show up and pitch well and get the team a win. Obviously, we didn’t win but my job is to come up here and keep the team in the game. I felt like I was able to do that, for the most part. I didn’t go quite as deep as I would have hoped, but I came out with a close game.”

He got a bad break in the third. After a walk to No. 9 hitter Brandon Crawford, Wilmer Flores hit a one-out ground ball down the third-base line. The ball struck the third-base bag and bounced away from Suarez for a single that allowed Crawford to race to third. He would score moments later on a sacrifice fly by Lamont Wade.

“That was a tough break,” Milone said. “I thought it was going to go foul off the bat. You don’t see that happen very often. But you just have to keep making pitches.”

The Giants’ other run came in the fifth. Milone issued a one-out walk to Austin Slater and gave up another single to Flores. Milone appeared to have the first out of the inning when Wade lifted a deep fly ball to center. But Rodriguez made an uncharacteristic mistake, taking his eyes off the ball and dropping it for an error. Slater scored on the play for a 2-0 lead.

The Mariners’ at-bats didn’t get much easier after Cobb left the game. They faced the Rogers twins, who provide very different looks with Taylor throwing from the left side and Tyler throwing a right-handed submarine style. Doval rebounded from his implosion in the first game of the series to look like the reliever who earned a spot on the All-Star team.

