ARLINGTON, Texas — Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete the Mariners’ late-game rally to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.

Seattle cored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5. Then Toro, an automatic runner, advanced to third base on a groundout by Dylan Moore and scored on ball four to Adam Frazier from Burke (3-1).

Diego Castillo (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Seattle, and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his fourth save in six opportunities this season.

Texas’ five runs were scored on home runs — including the first major-league homer for rookie Ezequiel Duran, who was recalled from Double-A Frisco before making his big-league debut on Saturday. Duran singled in the second inning for his first hit in the majors.

Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien and Mitch Garver also homered for the Rangers.

Seattle rookie right-hander George Kirby allowed the homers to Garcia and Semien among five hits in six innings.

Eugenio Suarez’s first-pitch homer leading off the fourth inning ended a 69 1/3-inning homerless streak for Perez that began after the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres homered off him last Sept. 24 when he pitched for Boston.