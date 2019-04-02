When Anthony Swarzak stepped to the mound of T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night to throw his first pitch as a member of the Mariners, there was a small thought that crept into the minds of both manager Scott Servais and starting pitcher Marco Gonzales — they’d never actually seen the veteran right-hander ever pitch in a game.

Swarzak, who was acquired in the offseason as part of the seven-player trade with the Mets that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York, arrived to spring training with a shoulder impingement. By the time he got healthy enough to pitch in games, the Mariners were already into their season, playing in Japan.

“I saw him throw about five pitches in bullpen before we left,” manager Scott Servais said.

But there was Swarzak on the mound in the ninth inning being asked to protect a one-run lead and Gonzales’ gem of an outing. Swarzak entered the game with one out and runners on the corners. After falling behind 2-0, Swarzak calmly worked his way back into the count to strike out Albert Pujols. He then got Jonathan Lucroy to hit a weak groundball to second to end the game and secure a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The victory capped a 5-1 homestand and improved the Mariners to 7-1 on the season. The two runs were the fewest scored by the Mariners this season, breaking a streak of six runs scored or more in five straight games.

“Heck of a ballgame, heck of a homestand,” Servais said. “Coming off the Japan trip and nobody really knowing in Seattle, let alone around the country, what this team is about.”

Most people on the Mariners partially knew what Swarzak was about. So notching a difficult save in his first appearance of the season?

He figured he would pitch in Tuesday night’s game, having been activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. He had only throw in minor league games in Arizona and the Mariners wanted to get him some big league game action as soon as possible.

But this sort of high-leverage situation wasn’t necessarily the plan.

“When you are pitching late in the bullpen, you are mentally prepared for that,” he said. “I was ready. I’ve been ready to pitch. I’ve been trying to prove myself here since spring training. It’s what happens when you are new to the club. I want my teammates to think that I belong.”

Admittedly, Gonzales didn’t know what Swarzak was about on the mound. He knew the outgoing personality in the clubhouse, but he’d never seen him pitch in person.

“It was frightening and amazing all in one moment,” Gonzales said. “For him to come in get the job down and come in and do it on his first day with the team, I think it’s pretty amazing.”

The same word — amazing — could be used to describe Gonzales’ third start of the season. After dealing with minor command issues in his first two outings, he delivered a brilliant performance. With pinpoint command and perfect tempo, he pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts to improve to 3-0.

“Just trusting my stuff and trying to be confident,” he said. “I was attacking early and putting guys away early, quick outs.”

It was the the type of outing that has propelled Gonzales to the front of the rotation and made him a part of their foundation going forward.

“What an outing from Marco Gonzales,” Servais said. “He was on top of his game. That’s the best he’s thrown so far. But he had all of his pitches working. He was just so efficient.”

Indeed, Gonzales rolled through the first eight innings on just 88 pitches, allowing one run. When he walked off the mound after the eighth inning, he never considered he’d be coming out of the game.

Daniel Vogelbach made sure Gonzales was in line for the deserved win. With Edwin Encarnacion scratched from the starting lineup a few hours before game as a precaution for a sore hand/wrist, Vogelbach got just his second start of the season.

He provided two of the Mariners five hits in the game – his first hits of the season. But the second one was the biggest. Vogelbach broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning, sending a line drive over the wall in deep left-center, landing into the area known as The ‘Pen.

“You never know your number is going to be called and you have to be ready to play every single night,” Vogelbach said. “I’m just glad I could help the team win. Early on, I was looking for something to drive, but once I got to two strikes, it was just get a pitch over the plate and find a barrel.”

It’s not the type of homer that a player with even average power can make happen at night in Seattle. It gave the Mariners a homer in all eight of their game this season.

Once the Mariners had a lead, a “lengthy” conversation ensued between Servais and Gonzalees in the hallway between the Mariners’ clubhouse and dugout. It was about who would pitch the ninth inning.

“Marco had done such a great job to get us to that point, if we had a designated closer, I would’ve handed the ball to the closer,” Servais said. “We’ve been mixing and matching and trying to make it work down there (in the bullpen). My first reaction was to take him out. He’d done his job. He quickly let me know he did not agree with that decision, which often times guys do. But he he still had some pitches to work with.”

Underneath Gonzales’ boy-next-door appearance is a vicious competitor, unafraid to let his emotions come out. He was adamant about staying in the game.

“It’s between me and skip,” Gonzales said. “He wanted to go one way and I wanted to go the other, but we talked for a second and it came out that I was going out there. Coming in from the eighth, I didn’t let my mind go to the fact I could be pulled and I think he saw that. I don’t think he was expecting that answer for me. Tonight I really wanted it.”

Gonzales jogged to the mound to start the ninth with a sizable portion of the 13,567 in attendance, rising to acknowledge the moment. His ovation was even louder when he exited the game two outs sooner than he wanted.

After retiring Zack Cozart to start the ninth, Gonzales walked Mike Trout on four pitches. After falling behind 2-0, there was no way Gonzales was going to groove anything to the Mariners’ main hitting nemesis. Andrelton Simmons ended Gonzales night with a single just past a diving Tim Beckham at shortstop, allowing Trout to race first to third.

Servais went to his bullpen, calling on Swarzak to get the Mariners out of the jam. Swarzak became the fourth pitcher in four games to record a save.

The Angels manufactured their lone run off of Gonzales in the second inning. Lucroy led off the inning with a double over the head of Mallex Smith in center. He advanced to third on Kole Calhoun’s ground ball to second and scored on Kevan Smiths’s ground ball to shortstop.

Following the Lucroy, Gonzales retired the next 17 hitters in a row. Lucroy broke the run of consecutive outs with two outs in the seventh, singling up the middle. But Gonzales got Calhoun to hit a weak ground ball to first base to end inning. He’d thrown a total of 76 pitches to get through seven innings.

After struggling to solve the riddle that was the assortment of sinkers and curveballs from Angels starter Trevor Cahill, the Mariners finally got to him in the bottom of the sixth inning. Over the first five innings, Cahill had allowed just one hit – a third-inning double to Daniel Vogelbach.

Dee Gordon tallied Seattle’s second hit of the game, pulling a ground ball just inside the first base bag for a one-out double to start the rally in the sixth. Gordon advanced to third on a wild pitch and then trotted home when Mitch Haniger smacked a double into the left field corner. After a few ugly swings in all three of his plate appearances, the always-relentless Haniger wouldn’t give in. He refused to chase a 3-2 changeup in the dirt. When Cahill came back again with a changeup on the next pitch, Haniger was ready for it.