CHICAGO — On a night when they needed their ace to work at least seven innings to provide relief and rest for an overworked bullpen, Luis Castillo did that and more, turning in one of his most dominant outings of the season, essentially using two variations of one pitch.

In a game that their best offensive player, who was named the American League player of the week hours before first pitch, was out of the lineup for a day of rest, the Mariners offense set the tone immediately, turning the first inning into an exhibition of grinding out at-bats and tormenting a starting pitcher, which resulted in 42 pitches thrown, four walks drawn, two big hits and five runs scored.

The early outburst Monday allowed Castillo to pitch with a comfortable lead that only seemed to grow with each passing inning.

It’s a rare occasion in baseball when a team’s needs are matched with the proper intent and yield the desired results. The assortment of variables in a game don’t allow for it to happen often.

But in this current stretch of baseball for the Mariners, they are removing possibility with production and execution.

The Mariners’ 14-2 pasting of a listless White Sox team was their seventh victory in a row and perhaps their most complete victory during that stretch and perhaps in all of August.

“It really was,” manager Scott Servais said. “I think our guys, right now, are very focused. They should be. You know we have a lot to play for. We’re playing good baseball. We’re having quality at bats up and down the lineup. It’s a lot of guys contributing. Our guys are locked in.”

Seattle improved to 70-55 on the season and increased its lead for the third American League wild card to one game over the Blue Jays, who didn’t play.

With Julio Rodriguez out of the lineup, the Mariners offense, led by catcher Cal Raleigh, who went 3 for 4 with a pair of homers and six runs batted in, posted a season high in runs while pounding out 15 hits. Teoscar Hernandez and Dominic Canzone also hit home runs, while Josh Rojas added three hits.

Before Castillo had even thrown a pitch, the Mariners provided a 5-0 lead off White Sox starter Touki Toussaint in a top of the first inning that took almost 20 minutes.

Returning from the concussion injured list and back at the top of the order, J.P. Crawford led off the game with a walk on six pitches, refusing to chase a pair of pitches below the zone.

Eugenio Suarez followed with a walk and Ty France singled to load the bases.

Crawford raced home on a wild pitch with Raleigh at the plate. Suarez and France scored moments later when Raleigh hit a line drive off the top of the fence in right field for a double.

After retiring Hernandez and Canzone, Toussaint walked Cade Marlowe and Raleigh scored on a throwing error to reload the bases. Mike Ford worked another walk to put more traffic on the bases. Josh Rojas singled to right field to drive in Marlowe and make it 5-1. When Crawford made the final out of the inning, Toussaint walked off the mound to scattered boos.

Seattle simply wouldn’t give an at-bat away in that inning.

“Two outs, you keep grinding away,” Servais said. “You create some some stuff on the bases. Everybody is locked in, not missing the signs, understanding what their job is and when you clearly know what the expectations are, it’s easier to perform.”

Castillo’s only run allowed came in the first inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Elvis Andrus and a two-out double to Eloy Jimenez. But he calmly got Yoan Moncada to fly out to center to end the inning, starting a string of 15 straight White Sox retired in order.

What’s amazing about that stretch is how he did it. On his 48th pitch of the game, he fired a first-pitch slider that Luis Robert Jr. fouled off to start the inning. It would be the last offspeed pitch that Castillo threw in the game. His 49th pitch was four-seam fastball that was fouled off. He then came with a nasty 96-mph two-seam fastball that froze Robert for a called strike three.

Raleigh never called anything other than a four-seam or two-seam fastball for the rest of the game. Yes, Castillo threw 47 straight fastballs to end his outing.

“I’ve never seen that before,” Servais said. “That’s how good he is.”

Castillo wasn’t really aware that Raleigh was only calling those two pitches on the pitch-com. He likes to say that “the game talks to him on the mound.”

But did he realize the game and his catcher were saying the same things over and over?

“I didn’t know I threw 47 fastballs consecutively,” he said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “But it’s one of those times where the gamet talks to you, and you realize that a pitch is working, it’s effective against the batter and keep throwing it. Throwing 47 fastballs in a row is new for me.”

Raleigh got a devilish grin when asked about the strategy.

“It was fun,” Raleigh said. “We were really just trying to force contact today. We had a big bullpen day yesterday and we were trying to get them swing the bat and he’s got two really good ones that we can mix in there. They’re so good and they don’t really play like the same fastball.”

Did Raleigh tell Castillo about his plan to keep calling the same two pitches until something needed to change?

“No, it kept working so why change something that isn’t broke,” Raleigh said. “It was beautiful.”

As has been the case in recent starts, Castillo got stronger as the game went on. His fastball velocity increased and the movement on his pitches became noticeable. In the seventh, he allowed a pair of singles, but closed out the frame scoreless.

His final line: seven innings, one run allowed on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts with 58 four-seam fastballs and 21 two-seam fastballs.

After the marathon first inning, Toussaint was able to hold Seattle scoreless in the second, third and fourth. He started the fifth but didn’t record an out. Raleigh led off with a laser into the right-field seats and Hernandez followed with a deep drive over the wall in left-center. The back-to-back homers made it 7-1 and ended Toussaint’s outing.

Seattle poured it on against the White Sox bullpen. Hernandez had a two-run single in the sixth inning. Raleigh hit his 24th homer of the season — a three-run blast to right field — in a four-run eighth inning that also included Canzone’s third homer of the season.

“I’m in a good spot,” Raleigh said. “I’m on the heater but I can kind of ride out the offspeed pitches, fight them off so when a mistake is made I can hit it out. But it all starts with the fastball.”