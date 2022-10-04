The Mariners will head north to Canada for their first postseason game since 2001.

After pulling out a stunning 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Tigers in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader and the Red Sox defeating the Rays, 6-0, in a rain-shortened 5-inning game at Fenway Park, the Mariners clinched the second wild-card spot (No. 5 seed) in the American League playoffs.

The Mariners will fly to Toronto after Wednesday’s season finale. They will have a day off on Thursday and start a three-game series on Friday.

Seattle went 1-2 at the Rogers Centre earlier this season. But the Mariners swept the Blue Jays in a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

ESPN will televise the games, but has yet to announce the times for the games. The Mariners are expected to play an afternoon game in Toronto.