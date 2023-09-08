ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Mariners are skipping one rookie’s turn in the starting rotation.

They could skip the other rookie’s turn this weekend, too.

Bryan Woo won’t pitch against Tampa Bay for what would have been his turn Saturday as the Mariners continue to manage the rookie right-hander’s workload.

“Just where he’s at in his season, we want to make sure we do the right thing by giving him a couple extra days,” manager Scott Servais said.

Servais announced after Friday’s 7-4 loss to the Rays that the club is planning for a bullpen day Saturday, with Luke Weaver scheduled to work as the “bulk” pitcher.

The Mariners still have not announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale, which would be rookie Bryce Miller’s turn.

Both rookie’s have already pitched a career high in innings.

Woo had Tommy John surgery in April 2021, a few months before the Mariners drafted him.

The 23-year-old Woo has pitched 114 innings combined between the majors and minors this season — exactly double the 57 innings he pitched in his first season of pro ball in 2022.

Teo extends streak

Teoscar Hernandez smoked a double to left field in the third inning Friday night at Tropicana Field, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games.

Hernandez turned on a curveball in the middle of the plate from Rays starter Taj Bradley and lined it out to left field at 108.2 mph.

It’s the longest active streak in MLB and the longest for the Mariners since Mitch Haniger (also 17 games) in 2018.

During the streak, Hernandez is batting .397 (27 for 68) with seven homer runs, three doubles and 20 RBI.

Notes