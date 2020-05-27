Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto sent a letter Wednesday to minor-league players saying the organization will continue to pay them through the remainder of the 2020 season, according to a league source.

After shutting down all operations on May 12 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Major League Baseball announced that teams would pay $400 per week to minor-league players who are not on 40-man rosters. That agreement expires Sunday, but the Mariners will pay the stipend through the remainder of the 2020 season. If there is some form of a minor league season, the club would then reinstate the normal salaries of the players and pay them accordingly.

Along with that financial commitment, the Mariners made the decision to reduce the number of players they were paying. More than 30 Mariners minor-league players were released from their contracts, according to the league source.

There are usually large groups of minor league players released around the MLB draft each season. But even with a significantly reduced draft of just five rounds, the circumstances are still different with a typical minor league season looking like an impossibility and the expected reduction of more than 40 minor league affiliates. A week ago, the Baltimore Orioles released 37 minor league players while the White Sox recently released 25 players from the system.

On Tuesday, the Oakland A’s, citing financial hardship for the organization, informed their minor league players that they would stop paying the $400 per week after the May 31 deadline. Known to be a cost-cutting franchise in every way, the A’s decision to stop paying was met with derision and criticism by media and fans. All players, even those not on the 40-man roster, are signed to a Uniform Player Contract. And so while the A’s players are not getting paid by their teams, they also cannot collect unemployment.

The Mariners also made some difficult financial decisions away from the baseball operations side on Wednesday. A large group of employees who make more than $60,000 annually were informed that their salaries will be reduced from 10 to 25 percent, the league source said. The rate of reduction was based on their yearly salary with those making more money taking larger reductions. Other employees were informed that they would be furlough and others were laid off from their positions.

A week ago, Mariners department heads held online meetings to inform employees that potential cuts were a possibility due to the loss of revenue with no games being played and the likelihood of games being played without fans if or when the season actually begins. The club had promised to honor all employees full salaries through May 31.

The A’s made similar salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs to non-baseball staff in their organization on Tuesday while the Angels furloughed much of their scouting staff and minor league coaches on Monday.