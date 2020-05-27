Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto sent a letter Wednesday to minor-league players saying the organization will continue to pay them through the remainder of the 2020 season, according to a league source.

Major League Baseball has agreed to pay $400 per week to minor-league players who are not on 40-man rosters during the coronavirus shutdown. That agreement expires Sunday, but the Mariners will pay the stipend through the remainder of the 2020 season.

But more than 30 Mariners minor-league players were informed they will be released, according to the league source.

The Mariners also made some difficult financial decisions away from the baseball operations side. Some employees who make more than $60,000 annually were informed that their salaries will be reduced 10 to 25 percent, the league source said. Other employees are being furloughed, and some are being laid off.

A week ago, Mariners department heads informed employees that these cuts were a possibility because of the loss of revenue with no games being played, and because games would be played without fans if the season is played, the source said.

This story will be updated.