There won’t be a one-inning start for Yusei Kikuchi on Tuesday.

Instead, there will be no start.

Mariners manager Scott Servais announced on Saturday that the rookie left-hander would be skipped in the starting rotation instead of making his scheduled start against the Astros. Servais and Kikuchi met on Friday afternoon and discussed the situation.

“We’re going to give him a little breather,” Servais said. “Instead of the one-inning outing, we’re going to let him catch his breath a little bit.”

The plan isn’t a complete surprise. The Mariners were planning on having Kikuchi make his second one-inning start of the season as part of a throwing plan meant to control his innings usage, his fatigue levels and his health. They decided to skip him completely so he isn’t doing his typical regimen in between starts.

“Just recharge,” Servais said. “He won’t have to get so locked into — ‘OK, I have go through the same program and do everything else I’ve always done even though I’m only going to pitch one inning.’ It gives him a breather to catch his breath. It will be good for him.”

Kikuchi made six starts to open the season, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.68 ERA. The Mariners then had him make a one-inning start against the Rangers on April 26, calling up top prospect Justus Sheffield to piggyback off the outing.

After that outing, Kikuchi made his two best outings of the season — pitching seven innings, allowing one run to the Indians on May 3 and 7 2/3 innings of one-run baseball against the Yankees.

But his last two starts have been suboptimal. He gave up 10 hits in each and never made it out of the fourth inning either, allowing a combined 11 runs. It was time for a break.

“The goal when we signed him was to get through the whole season and keep him strong throughout,” Servais said. “He’s learning a lot. He got hit a little bit. Oakland was on him pretty good. Texas got on him pretty good the other day. But when his stuff is right and he’s locating the ball, he’s really good. We’ve seen a lot more good than bad. He just had a couple rough outings. We’ll give him a little break, and he’ll be back in there.”

The Mariners have yet to announce who will take his place in the rotation. They could make a bullpen start or call up a pitcher from Class AAA Tacoma. Sheffield and Erik Swanson don’t line up with rest time based on their starts in Tacoma.