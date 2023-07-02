What do you take from these past two games if you’re the Mariners, who 42 hours earlier were a cockroach under a 15-run shoe?

What does a two-game win streak against the best team in the American League do for a Seattle squad whose obituary was already a paragraph deep?

Is this the turning point that players and their increasingly frustrated fans have been waiting for? Or is it yet another tease that has helped fuel their supporters’ torment throughout the season?

Nobody knows the answer to this question yet, as six road games against two teams (the Giants and Astros) with a combined 92-75 record await. But the bounce-back Saturday and comeback Sunday gave the Mariners something that felt close to disappearing entirely: hope.

“It shows we’re capable of being a really good baseball team,” said Mariners first baseman Ty France after Sunday’s 7-6 win, when his team rallied from a 6-1 deficit to improve to 40-42. “We could have very easily rolled over, but we didn’t.”

Noticeable and justifiable as some of the boos have been lately, the Mariners are still firmly in the wild-card race. Going from bad (losing after a scoreless 10th in which they loaded the bases with no outs Tuesday) to worse (falling 4-1 to the dismal Nationals for their third straight series loss Wednesday) to their 2023 low (watching a 4-0 lead turn into a 15-4 defeat Friday) did not decimate their season.

Despite being tied for seventh in the AL wild-card race, the M’s are just five games back of the Yankees (46-38) and Astros (46-38) for the third and final spot. And the two aforementioned teams are on a not-so-daunting 89-win pace.

None of this has done much to convince the computers, who give the Mariners a mere 15.5% chance of making the playoffs. And it certainly won’t do much to convince the fans, who have yet to see the M’s climb higher than three games above .500 all season.

That 6-1 stretch they had in late May was immediately followed by a 1-5 skid, an undulation pattern that has become all too familiar. But Sunday — powered by a four-run third inning and a tying sixth-inning home run by catcher Tom Murphy — provided the Mariners with their biggest win of the year.

“I think the best thing you can do in this situation is remain level, and that’s something we really did today. It showed in the end that it pays off,” Murphy said. “Hopefully it makes us feel really good today. It’s a win. The thing about baseball is that we have to come out every single day and do that.”

Was this series win necessary to reinforce all the work that you guys have put in? a reporter (essentially) asked.

“It definitely helps. There’s nothing better than winning in the big leagues, and sometimes there’s nothing worse than losing in the big leagues,” Murphy responded. “Hopefully this win is something that propels us forward and continues to make us work and make us hungry.”

Perhaps the most encouraging thing to come out of this series was the number of runs the offensively challenged Mariners put up. Despite entering the series in MLB’s bottom quadrant in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, Seattle managed seven runs Sunday, eight on Saturday and four in the second inning Friday off Rays ace (and All-Star) Shane McClanahan.

Mariners manager Scott Servais acknowledged that “the heat” the M’s’ offense has taken lately has been fair, but that “it’s in there.” We’ll see if it pokes its head more consistently in the second half of the season.

There are two ways to react to these weekend wins, I suppose. You can say that this feels like just the end of the last homestand, when the M’s won consecutive series before losing seven of their next 10. Or you can say that after Friday’s indignity, rallying to hand the 57-30 Rays their first series loss in three weeks was as admirable as it was necessary. I imagine most fans are saying a combination of both.

Winning these next two series and getting back to .500 before the All-Star break would rile up this team and fan base — even if that record falls below of what was initially expected. Maybe these past two games will serve as the springboard to that mark.

It might be a stretch to say that the 2023 Mariners are alive and well — but 82 games in, they are still alive.