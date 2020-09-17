The Mariners are about to have a different home away from home.

After their two-game series against the Giants was moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of poor air quality in the Puget Sound region, the Mariners’ three-game weekend set with the Padres has also been relocated to Petco Park in San Diego.

The Mariners (22-27) will remain the “home team” for all three games.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Mariners manager Scott Servais said he was unaware of any contingency plans to move the series to San Diego.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Servais said prior to the Mariners’ 1:10 p.m. first pitch against the Giants. “Obviously I don’t know how it looks there today. You guys do. But I haven’t heard anything. We played a game here (in San Francisco). We’re planning on coming back to Seattle and taking it from there. I’m sure they’ll let me know if things change, but as of right now that’s the plan.”

Within an hour, the plan changed.

The National Weather Service extended an air quality alert in the Seattle area through 10 a.m. on Saturday. The alert states that “pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Clean Air Agencies recommend staying at home when possible, limiting outdoor activities, and following medical advice from health care professionals.”

The game times for this weekend’s series in San Diego are as follows: