For six brilliant innings, Logan Gilbert was as good as he’s ever been for the Mariners.

He was perfect, even.

And then, just like that, he wasn’t.

On a night when the Mariners’ offense once again mustered very little run support, the Texas Rangers broke up Gilbert’s perfect game with two runs in the seventh inning en route to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory, spoiling the Mariners’ bid to move over .500 for the first time since starting the season 1-0.

The Mariners, after taking two of three games from Houston over the weekend, dropped to 17-18.

They are 4-10 in one-run games.

“We haven’t been able to get on a roll yet,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Right when I think we’re about to, we take a step back.”

Ty France hit a solo home run in the first inning as he continues to turn the corner at the plate. But the Mariners got nothing more against Rangers starter Jon Gray.

Gray struck scattered four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking none for the Rangers (21-13).

After the game, Servais expressed some frustration with the Mariners’ hitters inability to make necessary adjustments from at-bat to at-bat, game to game, series to series.

“We’re too easy to pitch to, being frank with it. You have to take something away,” Servais said. “Whether they’re getting after us with the breaking ball or certain parts of the plate (that) they’re attacking, it’s been a common theme. I often talk about, this game is about adjustments at this level. Once you are struggling a certain way, every team is watching video. They all jump on the wagon at the same time. Now you have to make the adjustment back.”

Servais did not mention any player by name, but Julio Rodriguez is clearly one hitter who is searching for answers at the plate.

Rodriguez hit a monster home run in the series-clinching victory over the Astros on Sunday, but he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play against Gray — and nearly grounded into another one late in the game.

Rodriguez, after missing three games early last week with a sore back, has just two hits in his last 25 at-bats, and his batting average has dipped to .210.

“Either (make) an adjustment with your approach and what you’re trying to do with the ball or don’t swing at it if it’s not in the strike zone,” Servais said. “That’s where we’re at. We know that. We have to get better. We will. We have a good offensive team. You’re starting to see Ty France starting to be Ty France again, so there’s some good signs there. But it’s consistency up and down that lineup (that they need).”

The Mariners, leading 1-0, wasted a prime chance to add on in the fifth inning.

Teoscar Hernandez and Jose Caballero singled, and Kolten Wong was hit by a curveball in the dirt, loading the bases with one out for Rodriguez.

But Rodriguez hit the first pitch he saw from Gray into the ground for a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Gilbert, the lanky 6-foot-6 right-hander in his third major-league season, was the best he’s been for the Mariners through six innings, retiring the first 18 batters he faced.

“Stuff felt good and I think it was just a product of simple stuff — just trying to be consistent with first-pitch strikes and getting in good counts,” Gilbert said.

Early in the game, Gilbert struck out seven consecutive batters — all swinging — to tie a franchise record shared with Mark Langston (June 1984) and Luis Castillo (September 2022).

The first six of those swinging strikeouts came on four-seam fastballs, five of them at the top of the strike zone.

“With that kind of pitching performance, you certainly expect to win the ballgame,” Servais said. “Can’t ask for anything more than what we saw from Logan Gilbert tonight. That’s as good as we’ve seen him at any point all season long. He absolutely dominated.”

He was untouchable.

Until the seventh inning, that is.

On a 1-1 pitch, Marcus Semien hit an 88-mph slider on the ground up the middle past diving shortstop Jose Caballero to break up Gilbert’s perfect game.

Gilbert struck out the next batter, Robbie Grossman, looking at a slider. Nathaniel Lowe followed with a solid single and Adolis Garcia walked on a 3-2 pitch.

That loaded the bases for Josh Jung, who lifted a fly ball to deep right field for a sacrifice fly to score Semien from third and tie the score at 1-1.

Jonah Heim followed with a soft single to center to score Lowe from third base for the go-ahead run.

“Kind of bittersweet,” Gilbert said. “Just trying to find a way to keep the lead there in the seventh in a close game. My stuff felt great. … Credit to them. They found a way to put up a couple runs. It’s a tough one, but we’ll go back and learn from it.”

There would be no late-game dramatics for the Mariners’ offense this time.

In the eighth inning, after Wong was hit by a pitch again in his lower leg, Rodriguez came to the plate with one out — and again he grounded to third on the first pitch he saw from Rangers reliever Jonathan Hernandez.

Lowe, the Rangers first baseman, couldn’t handle the low throw from second base after Wong was put out on a 5-4 play. That allowed Rodriguez to reach first.

France was then hit on the elbow, putting two runners on with two outs for Jarred Kelenic.

But the Rangers brought in left-handed reliever Brock Burke, who struck out Kelenic swinging on a high slider to end the Mariners’ last best chance.

Will Smith closed it out in the ninth inning for the Rangers for his fifth save.