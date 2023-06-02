ARLINGTON, Texas — Holding the top offensive team to only one run in seven innings of work is an effort that should be celebrated for any starting pitcher.

Congrats, Luis Castillo. Fantastic job, but it was one run too many. Here’s your loss.

Despite another strong outing from Castillo, who did everything possible other than drive in some runs himself, the Mariners’ offensive offense contributed nothing in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

Perhaps, having Castillo hit might be an idea to explore.

Texas starter Jon Gray shut down the Mariners for a second time this season, pitching seven scoreless frames while allowing just two hits with a walk and five strikeouts to get the win.

The Mariners sort of threatened to score just once against Gray. With two outs in the fourth inning, Julio Rodriguez singled to right field and Jarred Kelenic worked a walk for their only runner in scoring position.

But Gray got Eugenio Suarez to fly out harmlessly to center to end the inning.

Castillo was almost just good. After working out of a minor mess in the fifth inning, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position, Castillo gave up his lone run in the sixth inning. Marcus Semien led off with a single and Corey Seager followed with a single that put runners on the corners.

Nathaniel Lowe gave Texas a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to left.

The Mariners victory hopes seemed bleak after Castillo allowed the run. They were dead when Matt Brash gave up an unearned run in the eighth inning.