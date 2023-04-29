TORONTO — The Mariners can say it all the want. You can see reasons why they believe it. There have been fleeting moments and two-game stretches where it seemed possible. Heck, it’s very possible they might be right in the end.

But right now, in the first 27 games, where there have lost more than they’ve won, and specifically this last stretch of games where they’ve struggled to score runs, they are not a good offensive team.

They are not an average offensive team.

They are something worse than that — unproductive, ineffective, feckless and uninspiring.

And when the combination of a struggling offensive team faces good pitching, the results are predictable.

To be fair, the Mariners faced one of the best pitchers in baseball on Saturday afternoon in right-hander Kevin Gausman. In front of a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre, the lanky right-hander delivered a brilliant performance.

But with a 1-0 loss in 10 innings where they struck out 19 times, the Mariners have now scored just two runs over their last 35 innings and they’ve struck out 80 times in their last 60 games.

Baseball analysts might call it suboptimal. Fans call it things not fit for print. But it is not good nor great.

After failing to scoring in the top of the 10th against former teammate Erik Swanson, who struck out three batters for the outs needed, Daulton Varsho drove home the winning run with a single to center.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman had his best outing of the year, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits and striking out a whopping 13 batters. He had 28 swings and misses including 20 on his split-finger fastball

He totally overshadowed a brilliant outing from Mariners starter Easton McGee, who was making his first big league start and flirted with a no-hitter.

Using a sinking two-seam fastball that bored in on hitters and just enough off-speed pitches to keep them off-balance, McGee retired the first 12 batters he faced. A leadoff walk to Matt Chapman in the fifth inning was the first runner to reach base. But McGee never led Chapman get into scoring position. He came back to get Daulton Varsho to fly out to left, struck out Brandon Belt and got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out to right field.

His bid at a no-hitter ended with two outs in the seventh inning. Chapman, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball, smoked a double off the wall in dead center for a double. It was less than a foot from going over the fence.

With the go-ahead run on second base, Servais went to his bullpen and brought in right-hander Matt Brash to face left-handed hitting Daulton Varsho. Brash, a native of Canada, was noticeably amped up to be pitching in his home country in front of a large contingent of family and friends. His first pitch was a 99-mph fastball. After falling behind 3-1, he came back to strike out Varsho on a pair of sliders to end the inning.

