PHILADELPHIA – Somewhere in Miami, an otherwise normal afternoon in Felix Hernandez’s unofficial retirement was probably interrupted by an unexpected cold chill running across his skin and the deja vu of feeling disappointment despite dominance.

For so many years, he’d lived this sort out of outing and outcome in a Mariners uniform. The sort of treatment not fit for a King.

Now it was someone else’s turn to understand that feeling.

Thousands of miles away on overcast afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, George Kirby delivered one of his best outings as big league pitcher.

His reward: Not a run of support from his teammates, a blemish on his record and another one-run and series loss for the Mariners, who squandered Kirby’s effort and were shut out in a 1-0 loss to the Phillies.

With a heavily-used bullpen and a weekend series in Toronto looming, the Mariners needed Kirby to pitch deep into the series finale vs. the Phillies. He did that and more, throwing every pitch for the Mariners in a game that took just 2 hours and 4 minutes.

“Just a great performance by George Kirby,” manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously, it’s his first-ever complete game. Unfortunately, it was an eight-inning complete game so it usually means you’re on the bad side of things. It was an awesome job against that team in this ballpark.”

Kirby pitched a career-high eight innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts, but took the loss.

It was something that happened to Hernandez far too often in his brilliant career with Seattle.

“I thought I pitched great,” Kirby said. “I threw a lot of good curveballs. I kept them off balance all day. I did my job and went as long as I could.”

In his career with the Mariners, Hernandez had 66 starts where he pitched eight innings or more and allowed one run or fewer. He earned the win in 52 of them, took the loss in two and had no decisions in 12 of others.

Kirby threw 89 pitches over eight innings with 65 strikes. He got 13 swings-and misses on pitches and 15 called strikes with 11 groundball outs.

“Some days it’s like you’re just unconscious and throwing out there, where everything just feels good and you go,” he said.

The one run allowed came in second inning when Nick Castellanos led off with a single and later scored on Kody Clemens single to center.

That was all the Phillies would need as five pitchers combined to shutout Seattle.

Lefty Matt Strahm held the Mariners scoreless over 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing only two hits – both to Tom Murphy – while striking out five batters and walking none.

A former reliever with an awkward delivery and a sidearm release, Strahm flummoxed Mariners hitters. The Phillies bullpen was just as dominant, allowing just one hit — a pinch hit single from Tommy La Stella in the seventh inning.

This story will be updated.