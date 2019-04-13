Wade LeBlanc isn’t used to talking about his injuries and his expected return from them.

Why?

“I’ve never pulled a muscle in my life,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve never pulled anything, never tore anything, never broke anything.”

Well, there was a strained quadriceps back in 2017 with the Pirates that he may be forgetting. That can happen to anyone.

But when he strained his right oblique in the fifth inning of Friday night’s start against the Astros, he wasn’t happy with the situation or the pain in the middle of his right side.

“It’s frustrating,” he said.

LeBlanc underwent an MRI on Saturday morning and was waiting to meet with team doctors when he spoke to the media pregame.

He did offer his own self-diagnosis.

“It feels about the same today,” LeBlanc said. “I don’t think it’s going to be major. I think it’s going to be a minor Grade 1, if I had to put money on it. Which is good. It’s better than a lot of alternatives.”

Advertising

LeBlanc talked to other players who had dealt with severe oblique strains and they described a stabbing feeling followed by discomfort when breathing, laughing or coughing. LeBlanc has felt none of those things. He called it a “dull” pain in his right side that only feels like it grabs when he makes certain movements.”

Pitchers often suffer oblique strains because they are putting maximum effort into their delivery on every pitch to achieve high-level velocity and the core area can’t handle that torque. LeBlanc doesn’t really do that because even if he did, the max velocity would maybe hit 90 mph instead of 89.

“Well, obviously, I’m not,” he said. “There’s not a lot of torque going on.”

Even if it’s a minor Grade 1 strain of the oblique, LeBlanc will almost certainly have to go on the 10-day injured list. The core area is too important for a pitcher and rushing back from even a minor strain in that area would be foolish. The Mariners aren’t even a month into the season. They are expected to make a roster move and bring up a reliever for a few days and then decide on a replacement for LeBlanc’s spot in the rotation. That move would likely come Sunday morning.

The two likely candidates to make LeBlanc’s scheduled start Wednesday in the homestand finale against the Indians are prospects Justus Sheffield or Erik Swanson. Sheffield, the Mariners’ top prospect, pitched Friday for Class AAA Tacoma. He would be working on normal rest. Swanson was just up with the team and pitched three innings in Kansas City. He was optioned to Tacoma on Friday, but could be recalled when LeBlanc is officially placed on the injured list.