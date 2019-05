Wade LeBlanc, the Mariners starter with Tacoma for a rehab start, allowed one run in 41/3 innings, but the Rainiers lost 4-2 to Las Vegas Aviators on Monday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

LeBlanc threw 59 pitches and allowed three hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Las Vegas rallied for three runs in in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 deficit.