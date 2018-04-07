After jetting out to a 3-1 start to the season, the Mariners have dropped their last two. Can Mike Leake help right the ship? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more from Target Field.

FINAL

Mariners 11, Twins 4

W: Mike Leake (2-0)

L: Jose Berrios (1-1)

HR: Guillermo Heredia (1), Kyle Seager (1)

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (1-0, 2.57) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (1-0, 0.00)

