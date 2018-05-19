James Paxton makes his first home start since his no-hitter as the Mariners look to pick up a second win in a row over the Tigers. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (25-19, W1)
vs. Detroit Tigers (20-24, L1)

6:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP James Paxton (2-1, 3.52) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.23)

Top stories:

SEA 5, DET 4: M’s find life in the 7th, rally for much-needed win

Returning to the lineup, Nelson Cruz hopes production comes with health

Seattle Times sports staff