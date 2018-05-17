There should be better weather at Safeco this weekend than last week in Detroit. The M's and Tigers are back at it after Detroit took two of three at rainy Comerica Park. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (24-18, L1)
vs. Detroit Tigers (19-23, L1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales (3-3, 5.31) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 3.21)
