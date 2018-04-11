It's a battle of hard-throwing southpaws as James Paxton and Danny Duffy face off in the Mariners' series finale against the Royals. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more from Kaufman Stadium.
Seattle Mariners (5-4, W1)
at Kansas City Royals (3-6, L1)
11:15 a.m. | Kaufman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (0-1, 7.45) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (0-2, 7.45)
Top stories:
SEA 8, KC 3: Mariners find their offense again to back Felix in win
Someday the Mariners will be able to roll out their projected lineup. Until then…
