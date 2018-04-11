It's a battle of hard-throwing southpaws as James Paxton and Danny Duffy face off in the Mariners' series finale against the Royals. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more from Kaufman Stadium.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (5-4, W1)
at Kansas City Royals (3-6, L1)

11:15 a.m. | Kaufman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP James Paxton (0-1, 7.45) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (0-2, 7.45)

Top stories:

SEA 8, KC 3: Mariners find their offense again to back Felix in win

Someday the Mariners will be able to roll out their projected lineup. Until then…

Seattle Times sports staff