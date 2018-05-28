Seattle Mariners (32-20, W3)
vs. Texas Rangers (22-33, L1)
1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
Marco Gonzales (4-3, 4.05) VS. Doug Fister (1-4, 4.22)
Top stories:
SEA 3, MIN 1: Short-handed Mariners come up with first sweep of season, beating Twins
Mariners make myriad roster moves: Alex Colomé arrives, Nick Vincent to the DL and Taylor Motter is designated for assignment
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mike Zunino’s homer in the 12th ends frustrating, painful night for Mariners on a happy note
- Short-handed Mariners come up with first sweep of season, beating Twins VIEW
- Mariners make myriad roster moves: Alex Colomé arrives, Nick Vincent to the DL and Taylor Motter is designated for assignment WATCH
- Huskies headed back to Women's College World Series after 6-0 victory over Alabama
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.