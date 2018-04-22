After dropping three of four to Houston, the Mariners have a chance to rebound with their first sweep of the season. Erasmo Ramirez makes his first start against Rangers lefty Martin Perez. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

Seattle Mariners (11-7, W2)
at Texas Rangers (7-15, L3)

12:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (4-3, 4.80*) vs. LHP Martin Perez (1-2, 13.14)

*2017 statistics

