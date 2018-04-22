After dropping three of four to Houston, the Mariners have a chance to rebound with their first sweep of the season. Erasmo Ramirez makes his first start against Rangers lefty Martin Perez. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (11-7, W2)
at Texas Rangers (7-15, L3)
12:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Erasmo Ramirez (4-3, 4.80*) vs. LHP Martin Perez (1-2, 13.14)
Top stories:
SEA 9, TEX 7: Late uprising gives Mariners back-to-back wins in Texas
Mariners choose struggling Ichiro over Guillermo Heredia in roster crunch
Stone | We all love him, but it’s time for M’s to release Ichiro
Mariners get a scare from Juan Nicasio’s stiff shoulder
Why you see Cruz, Zunino and other Mariners wearing face guards
*2017 statistics
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.