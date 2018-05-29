Live updates, insight and analysis as Felix Hernandez takes the mound for the Mariners in the second of a three-game series against Texas
Seattle Mariners (33-20, W4)
vs. Texas Rangers (22-24, L2)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
Felix Hernandez (5-4, 5.58) VS. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 5.68)
