MarinersSports Photos: Mariners vs. Rangers Originally published August 7, 2018 at 6:09 pmUpdated August 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm Photos: Mariners vs. RangersBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to Blue Jays, 5-1 Photos: Mariners fall to Blue Jays 7-2 Photos: Blue Jays top Mariners, 7-3 Related Stories Fighting through a rare slump, Mariners shortstop Jean Segura gets a day off on Tuesday Mariners Game Day: Felix Hernandez fights for rotation spot vs. Rangers, Bartolo Colon Share story By Amanda Snyder Related Stories Fighting through a rare slump, Mariners shortstop Jean Segura gets a day off on Tuesday August 7, 2018 Mariners Game Day: Felix Hernandez fights for rotation spot vs. Rangers, Bartolo Colon August 7, 2018 In return to baseball, Robinson Cano plays first base for Tacoma Rainiers, has a hit August 7, 2018 Mariners improve to 9-1 in extra innings, beating Texas 4-3 on a Ryon Healy hit August 7, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to Blue Jays, 5-1 Photos: Mariners fall to Blue Jays 7-2 Photos: Blue Jays top Mariners, 7-3 Amanda Snyder: asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryFighting through a rare slump, Mariners shortstop Jean Segura gets a day off on Tuesday
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.