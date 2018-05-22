Follow along for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners try to stay ahead of Oakland in the AL West without Robinson Cano and Dee Gordon
Seattle Mariners (27-19, W3)
at Oakland Athletics (25-22, W4)
7:05 p.m. | Oakland Alameda Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
Mike Leake (4-3, 6.00 ERA) vs. Trevor Cahill (1-2, 2.79 ERA)
Top stories:
Elbow contusion keeps Nelson Cruz out of the Mariners lineup for Tuesday’s game against the A’s
Mariners place Dee Gordon on the 10-day DL with a fractured toe
Robinson Cano’s absence leaves a hole, but the Mariners now have cash and options
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.