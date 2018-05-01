Felix Hernandez is on the mound for the Mariners as they begin the first game of a week-long home stand
Seattle Mariners (16-11, W2)
vs. Oakland Athletics (14-14, L2)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.96 ERA) vs. Andrew Triggs (2-0, 4.70 ERA)
