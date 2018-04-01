After winning on opening night but falling short in their comeback attempt Saturday, the Mariners have Mike Leake on the mound in the rubber match of their season-opening series against the Indians. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (1-1, L1)
vs. Cleveland Indians (1-1, W1)
1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (10-13, 3.92*) vs. RHP Trevor Bauer (17-9, 4.19*)
*2017 statistics
