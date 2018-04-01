After winning on opening night but falling short in their comeback attempt Saturday, the Mariners have Mike Leake on the mound in the rubber match of their season-opening series against the Indians. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (1-1, L1)

vs. Cleveland Indians (1-1, W1)

1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (10-13, 3.92*) vs. RHP Trevor Bauer (17-9, 4.19*)

Top stories:

CLE 6, SEA 5: Paxton roughed up as Indians deal M’s first loss

Larry Stone: Mariners’ opening-night euphoria takes cruel turn in Game 2

Nelson Cruz exits game, will undergo MRI after spraining ankle in dugout

44-year-old Ichiro robs Jose Ramirez of a home run

*2017 statistics

Seattle Times sports staff