Mariners 3, Giants 0, at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

It was one of the best days of Taylor Trammell’s baseball career and it had little to do with his bases-loaded, two-run single in his first at-bat or the missile of a two-run homer he hit in his second at-bat. That blast, which Trammell admired for a few seconds after the echoing crack of the bat, had an exit velocity of 107 mph and traveled 417 feet per Trackman data.

It was his meeting with Seattle manager Scott Servais before the game that made it the best day of his career. Trammell was informed that he had made the Mariners’ opening-day roster and will make his MLB debut Thursday night at T-Mobile Park against the Giants.

Servais announced the news during an in-game interview with ROOT Sports. He said that Trammell broke down in tears when told he made the team and couldn’t wait to call his family with the news.

“Raw emotion,” Servais said.

Trammell, who was acquired from the Padres along with three others players in a trade last season, wasn’t expected to contend for the opening-day roster. But he played his way into it. His showing Saturday night was indicative of his spring, when he always seemed to make positive plays after showing any sort of struggles. In 18 games and 49 plate appearances, he posted a .302/.388/.628 slash line with 13 hits in 43 at-bats, including five doubles, three homers and 11 RBI.

“He certainly earned it,” Servais said. “He’s had a heck of a spring training. I think the sky’s the limit for him and he’s gonna get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do at the Major League level.”

Besides James Paxton’s dominance, five other Mariners pitchers combined to maintain the shutout, tossing five scoreless frames and allowing just one hit. Seattle pitchers combined to strike out 20 batters while issuing seven walks. That included Paul Sewald loading the bases with three walks and also getting all of his outs by strikeouts.

Player of the game

James Paxton could’ve pitched in a simulated game instead of facing the Giants, who he will pitch against Friday night at T-Mobile Park, but he wanted to make sure he made one more Cactus League start to get used to having an umpire, fielders behind him and fans in the stands. He looked regular-season ready, pitching four scoreless innings and allowing two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. His fastball sat 94 to 96 mph and his breaking stuff looked strong. In 8 1/3 Cactus League innings, Paxton has struck out 17.

Quotable

“One more game down here. We just played 26 consecutive days, which is hard to do. You don’t see it happen often, but we got through it, we’ll have an off day tomorrow and then finish up here on Monday. We are anxious to get back to Seattle.” — Seattle manager Scott Servais.

On tap

Seattle ends a stretch of 26 games in 26 days with an off day Sunday. The Mariners return to action Monday to face the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark at 12:05 p.m.

