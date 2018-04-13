The Mariners are back home and back in action after a 4-3 road trip. It'll be Mike Leake against Andrew Triggs as the M's open their series against the A's. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (6-4, W2)
vs. Oakland Athletics (5-8, W1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (2-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Andrew Triggs (1-0, 2.53)
Top stories:
SEA 4, KC 2: Seager gets off the snide with go-ahead blast to lift M’s to series win
Mariners are facing plenty of roster decisions in the coming days
