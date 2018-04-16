Can the Mariners come out strong to start this pivotal AL West series against the Astros? Follow here for live updates and analysis.
Seattle Mariners (8-5, L1)
vs. Houston Astros (10-6, L2)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Starting Lineups:
Top Stories:
Extra Innings Podcast: Discussing the week, and the pending roster decision that was Ichiro
Dee Gordon’s hitting streak ends – but it took a heckuva play to end it
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks begin offseason program Monday --- will Earl Thomas be there?
- Report: Seahawks expected to waive defensive lineman Malik McDowell
- Jacob Eason, a star at Georgia, settling into new role as scout team QB with the UW Huskies WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Mariners offense carries the night as Seattle improves to 8-4 VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.