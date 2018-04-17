The Mariners beat the Astros on Monday night thanks to clutch pitching by Edwin Diaz. Can Ariel Miranda get them a similar result on Tuesday?
Seattle Mariners (9-5, W2)
vs. Houston Astros (10-7, L3)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Starting lineups:
Top Stories:
Mariners recall southpaw Ariel Miranda to start against Astros on Tuesday
Is that how you do it? Win a World Series and work to get better? Just ask the Astros
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.