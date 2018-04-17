The Mariners beat the Astros on Monday night thanks to clutch pitching by Edwin Diaz. Can Ariel Miranda get them a similar result on Tuesday?

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (9-5, W2)

vs. Houston Astros (10-7, L3)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash. 

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

Jump to comments ⇓

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Starting lineups:

Mariners vs. Astros starting lineup for April 17, 2018. (Graphic courtesy / Seattle Mariners)
Mariners vs. Astros starting lineup for April 17, 2018. (Graphic courtesy / Seattle Mariners)

Top Stories:

Mariners recall southpaw Ariel Miranda to start against Astros on Tuesday

Is that how you do it? Win a World Series and work to get better? Just ask the Astros

Seattle Times sports staff