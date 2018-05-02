Winners of six of their last seven, the Mariners are one of baseball's hottest teams. They have James Paxton on the mound for the middle game of three against the A's. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (17-11, W3)
vs. Oakland Athletics (14-15, L3)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (1-1, 5.12) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (4-4, 6.34*)
