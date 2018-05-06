After Saturday night's dramatic, 11-inning win over the Angels, the Mariners go for the series win Sunday, featuring a marquee pitching matchup. Can Félix outduel Ohtani? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

Seattle Mariners (19-13, W1)
vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-13, L1)

1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Félix Hernández (4-2, 4.89) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 4.43)

Seattle Times sports staff