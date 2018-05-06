After Saturday night's dramatic, 11-inning win over the Angels, the Mariners go for the series win Sunday, featuring a marquee pitching matchup. Can Félix outduel Ohtani? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (19-13, W1)
vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-13, L1)
1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Félix Hernández (4-2, 4.89) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 4.43)
Top stories:
SEA 9, LAA 8: Mariners walk-off Angels in 11th inning for preposterous win
Félix, Ohtani to face off Sunday in Angels’ phenom’s return to the mound
Mariners give Dee Gordon an unwanted day off Saturday vs. Angels
