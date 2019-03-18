Mariners 6, Giants 5 at Tokyo Dome

Notable

The Mariners once again used their power to rally for another victory using a pair of late-inning home runs. Trailing 5-3 going into the top of the seventh and with Dee Gordon on first base, Mitch Haniger destroyed a pitch from right-hander Toshiki Sakurai. Haniger’s prodigious blast rocketed over the stands in left-center and hit off the signage advertising the JR train system high on the back wall of the Tokyo Dome. It left the crowd of 37,256 gasping in disbelief.

Seattle took the lead for good in the eighth on a solo homer from birthday boy David Freitas — a towering fly ball that just over the wall in left field.

Matt Festa worked a scoreless eighth inning and Chasen Bradford worked a 1-2-3 ninth to get the save.

One bad inning for Felix Hernandez doomed yet another outing. It’s a trend that started two seasons ago and has continued. After working the first three innings, allowing just one unearned run on a dropped third out by Edwin Encarnacion at first base, Hernandez fell apart in the fourth inning, allowing four runs in the frame. He allowed three straight hits to start the inning for a run. And later with the bases loaded, he gave up a two-run double to Shuta Tanaka.

Hernandez pitched just the four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with three walks and no strikeouts. His fastball wasn’t particularly crisp, sitting around 88-89 mph, and his command was meandering.

“The whole game I was falling behind,” he said. “I was wild. It was just one of those days where you don’t have your stuff. It’s spring training. I don’t care about results. I just want to feel good. My body feels good. My arm feels good. And that’s all that matters. If I feel good, I can do good things.”

Tim Beckham gave Seattle a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Beckham lined a double into the right-center gap to score a pair of runs and break a 1-1 tie. Omar Narvaez had two hits, including an RBI single in the win.

Servais confirmed that Ichiro, who went 0 for 3 for the second straight night, will start on Wednesday on opening day for the Mariners. Ichiro is expected to start in right field and bat ninth.

Player of the game

Dee Gordon had two hits and scored a run. He singled in the eighth just before Haniger’s homer to left-center. His presence on first base was a distraction to Sakurai on the mound. The right-hander continued to pump fastballs out of concern that Gordon would steal second, giving Haniger the optimal pitch to crush for the game-tying homer. Gordon was also outstanding in the field, making a handful of solid plays.

Quotable

“Felix had a lot of deep counts tonight and I don’t think any of his stuff was really sharp. In fact, the ball was up a little more up that we’ve seen. That’s the biggest thing is his fastball was up. I don’t think we’ve seen the sharpness or crispness out of all of Felix’s pitches. I think there’s been certain times in spring training where he had one pitch that he could go to.”

On tap

The Mariners will take Tuesday in Tokyo off from baseball activity and prepare to open the 2019 season on Wednesday night at the Tokyo Dome vs. the Oakland A’s. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle while right-hander Mike Fiers will get the start for Oakland. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast live on ESPN 710 and the Mariners’ radio network. First pitch is set for 2:35 a.m. Pacific.

Boxscore

