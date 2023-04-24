Early Wednesday morning, Scott Servais exited his office and headed down the hall to the media room in the Mariners clubhouse for the daily hitters meeting.

Like a principal checking into a high school classroom a few minutes after the tardy bell rings, he found his players in a group excitedly talking about a large and shiny gold object that they were passing around.

“What do we got going on here,” Servais said, emitting his trademark managerial “dad” vibe that his own children often tease him about.

The players sheepishly showed Servais their new toy — a six-foot tall trident — that appeared to be right out of the “Aquaman” movie.

“Aww, Skip, we gotta spice it up a little bit,” one of them said, mentioning it will be part of the home run celebration.

Per sources, the trident was the idea of shortstop J.P. Crawford and utility player/Renaissance man Sam Haggerty.

Both denied involvement as if protecting an ancient legend, including where it was acquired. It didn’t come from “Tridents R Us.”

“I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you,” Crawford joked. “I don’t want to do that.”

Haggerty answered as only he can: “It was forged from metals found deep in the Pacific Ocean, and its origin is unknown.”

Servais was more logical, offering: “We’re in Seattle. I’m sure they got it at Amazon.”

Regardless of its origin, the trident arrived in a cardboard box and was not in one piece. It was in multiple parts. After Haggerty and Crawford found the assembly tedious and confusing, they pawned it off on clubhouse co-manager Joe Van Vleck, who put together the new toy.

When asked how they were going to take it on the road, Crawford looked genuinely perplexed. It’s a good thing the Mariners don’t fly commercial since a trident is, well, a weapon. Could you imagine Servais trying to carry that thing though TSA? How about when the team goes through customs on the trip to Toronto this week?

Van Vleck and fellow clubhouse manager Chris DeWitt figured out a plan to transport the trident. It can be disassembled into four parts, and they found an old-school case bat case, similar to a trombone case, that can transport it.

A year ago, the Mariners repurposed the “Swelmet” into the “Bombnet,” you know like a bonnet? The original Swelmet — a helmet for a Darth Vader costume, which was painted blue and gold — was first acquired back in 2016 when third base coach Manny Acta saw Mariners fan Larry Andersen wearing it at a game in Oakland.

A trade was later made with Robinson Cano providing an autographed bat in exchange for the Swelmet. That season, Acta chose a player of the game, and the player got their picture taken while wearing it and then posted it on social media.

Last season, a newer version of the Swelmet with a cartoon bomb sticker on the side debuted as their homer celebration. When a player would hit a homer, he would have it placed on his head as he walked into the dugout.

Why spice it up in 2023?

Well, teams have raised the bar on the homer celebrations. The Angels went from a cowboy hat to a Samurai helmet chosen by Shohei Ohtani. The Pirates are using a cutlass — think sword — for their celebration. The Orioles have “Homer Hose” which is essentially a “beer bong,” a long hose attached to a funnel. Instead of dumping National Bohemian beers into the funnel for a person to chug, they use water.

Servais wasn’t surprised that his players wanted to add to their celebration. Realistically, it was surprising that it took this long.

In a mode between Mike Brady and Casey Stengel, Servais looked at the trident and his giddy players: “OK, let me see that thing.”

He was stunned when grabbed the weapon of Poseidon.

“It’s not plastic, it’s metal,” Servais said. “And there’s a very sharp point on the bottom.”

Knowing his players and knowing all that goes on in baseball game, Servais had one question:

“How long before one of you clowns puts this through your foot?”

The players weren’t having his fatherly concern.

“Oh no, Skip, we got this,” they told him. “We are good. We got this. It’s going to be awesome.”

That afternoon in his second plate appearance, Julio Rodriguez sent a line drive over the wall in left field for a two-run homer.

As he reached the dugout, Crawford happily handed Rodriguez the trident, who grabbed it and looked a little uncertain what to do. He slammed the sharp point into the red dirt in front of the dugout much to the delight of his teammates.

No toes or feet were dismembered in the celebration.

When photos and screen grabs of Rodriguez posing with the trident emerged on social media, it was reminiscent of the movie posters for “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa playing the DC Comics superhero. There’s already a T-shirt with cartoon image of Rodriguez and the trident with the Mariners tag line: “Sea Us Rise” on sale.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/vIDG6cqb4H — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) April 19, 2023

On Friday night vs. the Cardinals, the full attire for the celebration was unveiled when Teoscar Hernandez sent a solo homer over the wall in center. Rodriguez met him with a new bedazzled version of the Bombnet, placing it on his head. Hernandez was then handed the trident. In the dugout, Hernandez posed for the photographers and TV cameras in the photo well at the far end, screaming like an ancient warrior. The result was a photo with a mix of intensity and happiness.

“I think anybody on the team wants to grab it,” Hernandez said. “It felt great to grab it for the first time. It’s heavy and it’s metal, and it’s really dangerous too.”

By the time Saturday rolled around, the trident had a custom-made brackets to hold it on the wall with the Bombnet propped on one of the three tines. The tines and the sharp point at the bottom had also been noticeably dulled down … safety first, celebration second.

Advertising

Do pitchers get to handle the trident?

“I touched it,” George Kirby said excitedly. “That thing is freakin’ heavy. It’s pretty cool.”

The Mariners also added a new wrinkle to the celebration on Saturday, because, why not?

When Jarred Kelenic launched a solo homer to left field, he donned the Bombnet, slammed the trident in the dirt and the paraded through the dugout where multiple teammates emptied cups of water in his face as he went by, perhaps simulating the waves in an ocean storm.

ok he's not ACTUALLY aquaman 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Dw2meesKrf — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 23, 2023

Servais can’t help but shake his head at the whole production. He’s always told the players to be themselves and to have fun with the game, understanding the mental and physical grind baseball puts on players. But Bombnets and tridents weren’t probably addressed in the many coaching and leadership books he’s read.

“Let the guys do their thing, and it’s all in fun,” Servais said. “It’s a good distraction. It really is to celebrate the little things in this game. It’s hard to hit a homer in the big leagues. It looks easy. These guys make it look easy, but it’s hard. So have fun with it.”

So is there any way he will don the Bombnet and hold the trident in celebration?

“Maybe if we win the AL West,” he said, “I will hold the trident, but until we get to that point.”