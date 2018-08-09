Manager Scott Servais said the decision for Sunday's starter has not been made yet.

HOUSTON — If you were to look at the Mariners’ official game notes or the projected pitching probables on MLB.com, Felix Hernandez is listed as the Mariners’ starter for Sunday’s four-game series finale in Houston.

But that listing came before Hernandez’s last start on Tuesday in Dallas, where the Rangers scored 11 runs (seven earned) off him in six innings pitched, including three homers.

Asked on Thursday if he had made a decision on whether Hernandez would make his scheduled turn in the rotation or if they would replace him, manager Scott Servais replied: “Not yet. We’re still working through some things.”

Perhaps a decision has already been made. Following the end of the third inning, Hernandez walked out to the bullpen carrying his glove along with Edwin Diaz.

Hernandez’s spot in the rotation is tenuous at best. He is 8-10 with a 5.73 ERA in 23 starts this season. He’s allowed seven earned runs in two of his last three starts and has just two starts of seven innings or more on the season. There is a very real possibility that he is removed and someone makes that start in his place. It’s a move that would be deserved despite his long run of excellence in Seattle. General manager Jerry Dipoto is expected to join the team in Houston and it’s likely he and Servais and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre will make a decision.

Servais is always controlled in his postgame responses, but his comments after Hernandez’s multiple poor outings this seaosn have been all been similar to what he said after Tuesday’s game.

“You have to take a look at where we are at going forward,” he said. “I think the next time that spot comes around we’ll be over in Houston and they’ve also got a good club. We’ve got to give ourselves a chance every time out there to win the ballgame. Our pitching has carried us all season long, but having that chance to stay in the game and having a chance in every game is so key here as we move down the stretch in the last six, seven weeks of the season.”

One thing that does complicate the situation is finding a replacement for that Sunday start. Erasmo Ramirez is the obvious candidate. But he struggled in his third rehab outing on Sunday because of his some mechanical issues. The Mariners have decided to give him a fourth rehab start — scheduled for Saturday — to fix those issues.

That means a starter would have to come from Class AAA Tacoma’s roster would have to be called up. The Rainiers currently have lefty Ross Detwiler listed as their Sunday starter, while Rob Whalen, who started on Tuesday is not on their probable pitching list. However, Whalen has struggled in his last five innings for Tacoma, posting a 5.73 ERA. The Mariners could also use right-hander Christian Bergman for another spot start. He’s done it twice before this season with mixed results. Bergman last pitched on Sunday.

Once the ace of the staff, Hernandez status in the rotation seems to be dependent start to start. After pitching five innings and allowing two runs against the Blue Jays on August 2 at Safeco Field — an outing that seemed determinant on his spot in the rotation — the Mariners decided to keep him in the rotation for the start against the Rangers. But that outing vs. Texas was a disaster and reminiscent of too many starts this season — minimal command, no efficiency and plenty of hard contact. Hernandez has allowed three runs or more in 19 of his starts this season.